100 Uzbekistan soms to Argentine pesos

Convert UZS to ARS at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = $0.07685 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
UZS to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ARS
1 UZS to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07690.0769
Low0.07570.0737
Average0.07630.0753
Change1.51%4.27%
1 UZS to ARS stats

The performance of UZS to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0769 and a 30 day low of 0.0757. This means the 30 day average was 0.0763. The change for UZS to ARS was 1.51.

The performance of UZS to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0769 and a 90 day low of 0.0737. This means the 90 day average was 0.0753. The change for UZS to ARS was 4.27.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.834481.0827591.05221.499881.631260.93728521.4649
1 GBP1.1983511.2975109.1111.797361.95481.123225.7222
1 USD0.923650.770713184.09351.385251.506590.865719.8244
1 INR0.01098270.009164950.011891510.01647270.01791570.01029450.235742

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Argentine Peso
1 UZS0.07685 ARS
5 UZS0.38426 ARS
10 UZS0.76852 ARS
20 UZS1.53704 ARS
50 UZS3.84261 ARS
100 UZS7.68522 ARS
250 UZS19.21305 ARS
500 UZS38.42610 ARS
1000 UZS76.85220 ARS
2000 UZS153.70440 ARS
5000 UZS384.26100 ARS
10000 UZS768.52200 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 ARS13.01200 UZS
5 ARS65.06000 UZS
10 ARS130.12000 UZS
20 ARS260.24000 UZS
50 ARS650.60000 UZS
100 ARS1301.20000 UZS
250 ARS3253.00000 UZS
500 ARS6506.00000 UZS
1000 ARS13012.00000 UZS
2000 ARS26024.00000 UZS
5000 ARS65060.00000 UZS
10000 ARS130120.00000 UZS