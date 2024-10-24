Uzbekistan som to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Argentine pesos is currently 0.077 today, reflecting a 0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.283% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.077 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.077 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.332% increase in value.