1,000 ars
14,714.20 uzs

1.000 ARS = 14.71 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 ARS14.71420 UZS
5 ARS73.57100 UZS
10 ARS147.14200 UZS
20 ARS294.28400 UZS
50 ARS735.71000 UZS
100 ARS1,471.42000 UZS
250 ARS3,678.55000 UZS
500 ARS7,357.10000 UZS
1000 ARS14,714.20000 UZS
2000 ARS29,428.40000 UZS
5000 ARS73,571.00000 UZS
10000 ARS147,142.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Argentine Peso
1 UZS0.06796 ARS
5 UZS0.33981 ARS
10 UZS0.67961 ARS
20 UZS1.35923 ARS
50 UZS3.39807 ARS
100 UZS6.79614 ARS
250 UZS16.99035 ARS
500 UZS33.98070 ARS
1000 UZS67.96140 ARS
2000 UZS135.92280 ARS
5000 UZS339.80700 ARS
10000 UZS679.61400 ARS