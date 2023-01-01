Argentine pesos to Russian rubles today

Convert ARS to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
251.92 rub

1.00000 ARS = 0.25192 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540831.37030.9221518.24351.3486518.24370.805997
1 AUD0.64910.8893250.5984611.840.87527411.84020.523092
1 CAD0.7297671.1244510.67293813.31350.98420113.31370.58819
1 EUR1.084451.670961.48602119.78421.4625419.78440.8741

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Russian Ruble
1 ARS0.25192 RUB
5 ARS1.25958 RUB
10 ARS2.51917 RUB
20 ARS5.03834 RUB
50 ARS12.59585 RUB
100 ARS25.19170 RUB
250 ARS62.97925 RUB
500 ARS125.95850 RUB
1000 ARS251.91700 RUB
2000 ARS503.83400 RUB
5000 ARS1259.58500 RUB
10000 ARS2519.17000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Argentine Peso
1 RUB3.96957 ARS
5 RUB19.84785 ARS
10 RUB39.69570 ARS
20 RUB79.39140 ARS
50 RUB198.47850 ARS
100 RUB396.95700 ARS
250 RUB992.39250 ARS
500 RUB1984.78500 ARS
1000 RUB3969.57000 ARS
2000 RUB7939.14000 ARS
5000 RUB19847.85000 ARS
10000 RUB39695.70000 ARS