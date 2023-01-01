Argentine pesos to Omani rials today

Convert ARS to OMR at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
1.091 omr

1.00000 ARS = 0.00109 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540951.370450.9220518.2451.3487518.24330.806159
1 AUD0.6489510.8893540.59835911.84010.87527111.8390.523157
1 CAD0.7296871.1244110.67280213.31310.98416613.31190.588244
1 EUR1.084551.671241.48632119.78761.4627919.78580.87435

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Omani Rial
1 ARS0.00109 OMR
5 ARS0.00546 OMR
10 ARS0.01091 OMR
20 ARS0.02182 OMR
50 ARS0.05456 OMR
100 ARS0.10911 OMR
250 ARS0.27278 OMR
500 ARS0.54557 OMR
1000 ARS1.09114 OMR
2000 ARS2.18228 OMR
5000 ARS5.45570 OMR
10000 ARS10.91140 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Argentine Peso
1 OMR916.47600 ARS
5 OMR4582.38000 ARS
10 OMR9164.76000 ARS
20 OMR18329.52000 ARS
50 OMR45823.80000 ARS
100 OMR91647.60000 ARS
250 OMR229119.00000 ARS
500 OMR458238.00000 ARS
1000 OMR916476.00000 ARS
2000 OMR1832952.00000 ARS
5000 OMR4582380.00000 ARS
10000 OMR9164760.00000 ARS