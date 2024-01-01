Argentine pesos to Omani rials today

Convert ARS to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
0.452 omr

1.000 ARS = 0.0004518 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:08
1 EUR10.8541.08690.2441.4761.6640.96618.268
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6191.7281.9481.13121.38
1 USD0.9210.787183.1091.361.5320.8916.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Argentine pesos to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Omani Rial
1 ARS0.00045 OMR
5 ARS0.00226 OMR
10 ARS0.00452 OMR
20 ARS0.00904 OMR
50 ARS0.02259 OMR
100 ARS0.04518 OMR
250 ARS0.11295 OMR
500 ARS0.22590 OMR
1000 ARS0.45181 OMR
2000 ARS0.90362 OMR
5000 ARS2.25904 OMR
10000 ARS4.51808 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Argentine Peso
1 OMR2,213.33000 ARS
5 OMR11,066.65000 ARS
10 OMR22,133.30000 ARS
20 OMR44,266.60000 ARS
50 OMR110,666.50000 ARS
100 OMR221,333.00000 ARS
250 OMR553,332.50000 ARS
500 OMR1,106,665.00000 ARS
1000 OMR2,213,330.00000 ARS
2000 OMR4,426,660.00000 ARS
5000 OMR11,066,650.00000 ARS
10000 OMR22,133,300.00000 ARS