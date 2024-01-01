500 Argentine pesos to Omani rials

Convert ARS to OMR at the real exchange rate

500 ars
0.202 omr

$1.000 ARS = ر.ع.0.0004047 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

OMR
1 ARS to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change-1.88%-5.69%
View full history

1 ARS to OMR stats

The performance of ARS to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for ARS to OMR was -1.88.

The performance of ARS to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for ARS to OMR was -5.69.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4791.350.90517.8661.30717.8660.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.0820.88412.0820.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.67113.2350.96813.2350.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.491119.7361.44319.7360.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Omani Rial
1 ARS0.00040 OMR
5 ARS0.00202 OMR
10 ARS0.00405 OMR
20 ARS0.00809 OMR
50 ARS0.02024 OMR
100 ARS0.04047 OMR
250 ARS0.10119 OMR
500 ARS0.20237 OMR
1000 ARS0.40475 OMR
2000 ARS0.80949 OMR
5000 ARS2.02373 OMR
10000 ARS4.04746 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Argentine Peso
1 OMR2,470.69000 ARS
5 OMR12,353.45000 ARS
10 OMR24,706.90000 ARS
20 OMR49,413.80000 ARS
50 OMR123,534.50000 ARS
100 OMR247,069.00000 ARS
250 OMR617,672.50000 ARS
500 OMR1,235,345.00000 ARS
1000 OMR2,470,690.00000 ARS
2000 OMR4,941,380.00000 ARS
5000 OMR12,353,450.00000 ARS
10000 OMR24,706,900.00000 ARS