1 Argentine peso to Nepalese rupees

Convert ARS to NPR at the real exchange rate

1 ars
0.14 npr

$1.000 ARS = ₨0.1411 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NPR
1 ARS to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14360.1490
Low0.14110.1411
Average0.14250.1450
Change-1.73%-5.29%
View full history

1 ARS to NPR stats

The performance of ARS to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1436 and a 30 day low of 0.1411. This means the 30 day average was 0.1425. The change for ARS to NPR was -1.73.

The performance of ARS to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1490 and a 90 day low of 0.1411. This means the 90 day average was 0.1450. The change for ARS to NPR was -5.29.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4791.350.90517.8651.30717.8650.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.0830.88412.0830.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.67113.2350.96813.2350.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.491119.7351.44319.7350.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Nepalese Rupee
1 ARS0.14109 NPR
5 ARS0.70547 NPR
10 ARS1.41094 NPR
20 ARS2.82188 NPR
50 ARS7.05470 NPR
100 ARS14.10940 NPR
250 ARS35.27350 NPR
500 ARS70.54700 NPR
1000 ARS141.09400 NPR
2000 ARS282.18800 NPR
5000 ARS705.47000 NPR
10000 ARS1,410.94000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 NPR7.08747 ARS
5 NPR35.43735 ARS
10 NPR70.87470 ARS
20 NPR141.74940 ARS
50 NPR354.37350 ARS
100 NPR708.74700 ARS
250 NPR1,771.86750 ARS
500 NPR3,543.73500 ARS
1000 NPR7,087.47000 ARS
2000 NPR14,174.94000 ARS
5000 NPR35,437.35000 ARS
10000 NPR70,874.70000 ARS