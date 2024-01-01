2,000 Argentine pesos to Kenyan shillings

Convert ARS to KES at the real exchange rate

2,000 ars
271 kes

$1.000 ARS = Ksh0.1353 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:02
ARS to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KES
1 ARS to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13920.1460
Low0.13530.1353
Average0.13690.1400
Change-2.79%-7.32%
1 ARS to KES stats

The performance of ARS to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1392 and a 30 day low of 0.1353. This means the 30 day average was 0.1369. The change for ARS to KES was -2.79.

The performance of ARS to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1460 and a 90 day low of 0.1353. This means the 90 day average was 0.1400. The change for ARS to KES was -7.32.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.481.350.90517.8711.30717.8710.762
1 AUD0.67610.9120.61212.0780.88312.0780.515
1 CAD0.7411.09610.67113.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1051.6351.491119.7421.44419.7420.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 ARS0.13534 KES
5 ARS0.67669 KES
10 ARS1.35339 KES
20 ARS2.70678 KES
50 ARS6.76695 KES
100 ARS13.53390 KES
250 ARS33.83475 KES
500 ARS67.66950 KES
1000 ARS135.33900 KES
2000 ARS270.67800 KES
5000 ARS676.69500 KES
10000 ARS1,353.39000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Argentine Peso
1 KES7.38884 ARS
5 KES36.94420 ARS
10 KES73.88840 ARS
20 KES147.77680 ARS
50 KES369.44200 ARS
100 KES738.88400 ARS
250 KES1,847.21000 ARS
500 KES3,694.42000 ARS
1000 KES7,388.84000 ARS
2000 KES14,777.68000 ARS
5000 KES36,944.20000 ARS
10000 KES73,888.40000 ARS