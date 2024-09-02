Argentine peso to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Kenyan shillings is currently 0.135 today, reflecting a -0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.745% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 0.136 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.135 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.376% decrease in value.