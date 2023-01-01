Argentine pesos to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert ARS to BDT at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
313.89 bdt

1.00000 ARS = 0.31389 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540831.37030.92218.23051.348818.23010.806484
1 AUD0.64910.8893250.59837711.83160.87537111.83130.523408
1 CAD0.7297671.1244510.67284513.3040.9843113.30370.588546
1 EUR1.08461.671191.48623119.77281.4629119.77240.87475

How to convert Argentine pesos to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ARS0.31389 BDT
5 ARS1.56947 BDT
10 ARS3.13895 BDT
20 ARS6.27790 BDT
50 ARS15.69475 BDT
100 ARS31.38950 BDT
250 ARS78.47375 BDT
500 ARS156.94750 BDT
1000 ARS313.89500 BDT
2000 ARS627.79000 BDT
5000 ARS1569.47500 BDT
10000 ARS3138.95000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Argentine Peso
1 BDT3.18578 ARS
5 BDT15.92890 ARS
10 BDT31.85780 ARS
20 BDT63.71560 ARS
50 BDT159.28900 ARS
100 BDT318.57800 ARS
250 BDT796.44500 ARS
500 BDT1592.89000 ARS
1000 BDT3185.78000 ARS
2000 BDT6371.56000 ARS
5000 BDT15928.90000 ARS
10000 BDT31857.80000 ARS