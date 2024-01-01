100 Argentine pesos to Bangladeshi takas

Convert ARS to BDT at the real exchange rate

100 ars
12.56 bdt

$1.000 ARS = Tk0.1256 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:23
ARS to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BDT
1 ARS to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12630.1308
Low0.12470.1247
Average0.12550.1274
Change-0.16%-4.02%
View full history

1 ARS to BDT stats

The performance of ARS to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1263 and a 30 day low of 0.1247. This means the 30 day average was 0.1255. The change for ARS to BDT was -0.16.

The performance of ARS to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1308 and a 90 day low of 0.1247. This means the 90 day average was 0.1274. The change for ARS to BDT was -4.02.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ARS0.12558 BDT
5 ARS0.62789 BDT
10 ARS1.25578 BDT
20 ARS2.51156 BDT
50 ARS6.27890 BDT
100 ARS12.55780 BDT
250 ARS31.39450 BDT
500 ARS62.78900 BDT
1000 ARS125.57800 BDT
2000 ARS251.15600 BDT
5000 ARS627.89000 BDT
10000 ARS1,255.78000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Argentine Peso
1 BDT7.96318 ARS
5 BDT39.81590 ARS
10 BDT79.63180 ARS
20 BDT159.26360 ARS
50 BDT398.15900 ARS
100 BDT796.31800 ARS
250 BDT1,990.79500 ARS
500 BDT3,981.59000 ARS
1000 BDT7,963.18000 ARS
2000 BDT15,926.36000 ARS
5000 BDT39,815.90000 ARS
10000 BDT79,631.80000 ARS