2000 Bangladeshi takas to Argentine pesos

Convert BDT to ARS at the real exchange rate

2000 bdt
6486.62 ars

1.00000 BDT = 3.24331 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Argentine Peso
1 BDT3.24331 ARS
5 BDT16.21655 ARS
10 BDT32.43310 ARS
20 BDT64.86620 ARS
50 BDT162.16550 ARS
100 BDT324.33100 ARS
250 BDT810.82750 ARS
500 BDT1621.65500 ARS
1000 BDT3243.31000 ARS
2000 BDT6486.62000 ARS
5000 BDT16216.55000 ARS
10000 BDT32433.10000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ARS0.30833 BDT
5 ARS1.54164 BDT
10 ARS3.08327 BDT
20 ARS6.16654 BDT
50 ARS15.41635 BDT
100 ARS30.83270 BDT
250 ARS77.08175 BDT
500 ARS154.16350 BDT
1000 ARS308.32700 BDT
2000 ARS616.65400 BDT
5000 ARS1541.63500 BDT
10000 ARS3083.27000 BDT