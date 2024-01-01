Argentine pesos to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert ARS to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
128.49 bdt

1.000 ARS = 0.1285 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:00
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ARS0.12849 BDT
5 ARS0.64247 BDT
10 ARS1.28494 BDT
20 ARS2.56988 BDT
50 ARS6.42470 BDT
100 ARS12.84940 BDT
250 ARS32.12350 BDT
500 ARS64.24700 BDT
1000 ARS128.49400 BDT
2000 ARS256.98800 BDT
5000 ARS642.47000 BDT
10000 ARS1,284.94000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Argentine Peso
1 BDT7.78249 ARS
5 BDT38.91245 ARS
10 BDT77.82490 ARS
20 BDT155.64980 ARS
50 BDT389.12450 ARS
100 BDT778.24900 ARS
250 BDT1,945.62250 ARS
500 BDT3,891.24500 ARS
1000 BDT7,782.49000 ARS
2000 BDT15,564.98000 ARS
5000 BDT38,912.45000 ARS
10000 BDT77,824.90000 ARS