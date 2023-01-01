2000 Argentine pesos to Bangladeshi takas

Convert ARS to BDT at the real exchange rate

2000 ars
611.52 bdt

1.00000 ARS = 0.30576 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.51241.353950.9167518.81851.3376518.8180.790983
1 AUD0.661210.8952320.60616112.44280.88445412.44250.522998
1 CAD0.738581.1170310.67709913.8990.98796113.89860.584204
1 EUR1.09081.649731.47689120.52721.4591120.52670.8627

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ARS0.30576 BDT
5 ARS1.52881 BDT
10 ARS3.05762 BDT
20 ARS6.11524 BDT
50 ARS15.28810 BDT
100 ARS30.57620 BDT
250 ARS76.44050 BDT
500 ARS152.88100 BDT
1000 ARS305.76200 BDT
2000 ARS611.52400 BDT
5000 ARS1528.81000 BDT
10000 ARS3057.62000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Argentine Peso
1 BDT3.27052 ARS
5 BDT16.35260 ARS
10 BDT32.70520 ARS
20 BDT65.41040 ARS
50 BDT163.52600 ARS
100 BDT327.05200 ARS
250 BDT817.63000 ARS
500 BDT1635.26000 ARS
1000 BDT3270.52000 ARS
2000 BDT6541.04000 ARS
5000 BDT16352.60000 ARS
10000 BDT32705.20000 ARS