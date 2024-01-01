1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Argentine pesos

Convert BDT to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
7,978 ars

Tk1.000 BDT = $7.978 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
BDT to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.97827.9782
Low7.81907.5510
Average7.89847.7508
Change2.03%5.51%
1 BDT to ARS stats

The performance of BDT to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.9782 and a 30 day low of 7.8190. This means the 30 day average was 7.8984. The change for BDT to ARS was 2.03.

The performance of BDT to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.9782 and a 90 day low of 7.5510. This means the 90 day average was 7.7508. The change for BDT to ARS was 5.51.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Argentine Peso
1 BDT7.97800 ARS
5 BDT39.89000 ARS
10 BDT79.78000 ARS
20 BDT159.56000 ARS
50 BDT398.90000 ARS
100 BDT797.80000 ARS
250 BDT1,994.50000 ARS
500 BDT3,989.00000 ARS
1000 BDT7,978.00000 ARS
2000 BDT15,956.00000 ARS
5000 BDT39,890.00000 ARS
10000 BDT79,780.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ARS0.12535 BDT
5 ARS0.62673 BDT
10 ARS1.25345 BDT
20 ARS2.50690 BDT
50 ARS6.26725 BDT
100 ARS12.53450 BDT
250 ARS31.33625 BDT
500 ARS62.67250 BDT
1000 ARS125.34500 BDT
2000 ARS250.69000 BDT
5000 ARS626.72500 BDT
10000 ARS1,253.45000 BDT