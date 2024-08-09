Bangladeshi taka to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Argentine pesos is currently 7.978 today, reflecting a 0.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.423% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 7.982 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 7.944 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.271% decrease in value.