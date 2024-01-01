5,000 Angolan kwanzas to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert AOA to PEN at the real exchange rate

5,000 aoa
20.33 pen

Kz1.000 AOA = S/.0.004067 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:36
AOA to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PEN
1 AOA to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00420.0044
Low0.00410.0041
Average0.00410.0043
Change-3.37%-6.74%
1 AOA to PEN stats

The performance of AOA to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0042 and a 30 day low of 0.0041. This means the 30 day average was 0.0041. The change for AOA to PEN was -3.37.

The performance of AOA to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0044 and a 90 day low of 0.0041. This means the 90 day average was 0.0043. The change for AOA to PEN was -6.74.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.351.4791.30717.86283.840.762
1 EUR1.10511.4921.6341.44419.73592.6310.842
1 CAD0.7410.6711.0960.96813.2362.0970.564
1 AUD0.6760.6120.91310.88312.07656.680.515

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AOA0.00407 PEN
5 AOA0.02033 PEN
10 AOA0.04067 PEN
20 AOA0.08133 PEN
50 AOA0.20333 PEN
100 AOA0.40665 PEN
250 AOA1.01664 PEN
500 AOA2.03327 PEN
1000 AOA4.06654 PEN
2000 AOA8.13308 PEN
5000 AOA20.33270 PEN
10000 AOA40.66540 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Angolan Kwanza
1 PEN245.91000 AOA
5 PEN1,229.55000 AOA
10 PEN2,459.10000 AOA
20 PEN4,918.20000 AOA
50 PEN12,295.50000 AOA
100 PEN24,591.00000 AOA
250 PEN61,477.50000 AOA
500 PEN122,955.00000 AOA
1000 PEN245,910.00000 AOA
2000 PEN491,820.00000 AOA
5000 PEN1,229,550.00000 AOA
10000 PEN2,459,100.00000 AOA