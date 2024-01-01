5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Angolan kwanzas

Convert PEN to AOA at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = Kz244.5 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:34
PEN to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AOA
1 PEN to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High258.4740258.4740
Low243.7800236.5240
Average248.0833244.7442
Change-2.79%3.22%
1 PEN to AOA stats

The performance of PEN to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 258.4740 and a 30 day low of 243.7800. This means the 30 day average was 248.0833. The change for PEN to AOA was -2.79.

The performance of PEN to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 258.4740 and a 90 day low of 236.5240. This means the 90 day average was 244.7442. The change for PEN to AOA was 3.22.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07990.6961.4911.6220.93421.353
1 GBP1.211.294108.8011.7891.9461.12125.615
1 USD0.9270.773184.0711.3821.5040.86619.793
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Angolan Kwanza
1 PEN244.45600 AOA
5 PEN1,222.28000 AOA
10 PEN2,444.56000 AOA
20 PEN4,889.12000 AOA
50 PEN12,222.80000 AOA
100 PEN24,445.60000 AOA
250 PEN61,114.00000 AOA
500 PEN122,228.00000 AOA
1000 PEN244,456.00000 AOA
2000 PEN488,912.00000 AOA
5000 PEN1,222,280.00000 AOA
10000 PEN2,444,560.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AOA0.00409 PEN
5 AOA0.02045 PEN
10 AOA0.04091 PEN
20 AOA0.08181 PEN
50 AOA0.20454 PEN
100 AOA0.40907 PEN
250 AOA1.02268 PEN
500 AOA2.04536 PEN
1000 AOA4.09072 PEN
2000 AOA8.18144 PEN
5000 AOA20.45360 PEN
10000 AOA40.90720 PEN