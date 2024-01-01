10 Angolan kwanzas to Egyptian pounds

Convert AOA to EGP at the real exchange rate

10 aoa
0.53 egp

Kz1.000 AOA = E£0.05272 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:51
AOA to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EGP
1 AOA to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05560.0560
Low0.05260.0526
Average0.05420.0547
Change-3.66%-4.82%
1 AOA to EGP stats

The performance of AOA to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0556 and a 30 day low of 0.0526. This means the 30 day average was 0.0542. The change for AOA to EGP was -3.66.

The performance of AOA to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0560 and a 90 day low of 0.0526. This means the 90 day average was 0.0547. The change for AOA to EGP was -4.82.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.3491.4771.30617.8483.8850.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6321.44319.7292.7230.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0950.96813.22362.1760.565
1 AUD0.6770.6130.91410.88412.08156.8030.516

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Egyptian Pound
1 AOA0.05272 EGP
5 AOA0.26362 EGP
10 AOA0.52723 EGP
20 AOA1.05446 EGP
50 AOA2.63616 EGP
100 AOA5.27231 EGP
250 AOA13.18078 EGP
500 AOA26.36155 EGP
1000 AOA52.72310 EGP
2000 AOA105.44620 EGP
5000 AOA263.61550 EGP
10000 AOA527.23100 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 EGP18.96700 AOA
5 EGP94.83500 AOA
10 EGP189.67000 AOA
20 EGP379.34000 AOA
50 EGP948.35000 AOA
100 EGP1,896.70000 AOA
250 EGP4,741.75000 AOA
500 EGP9,483.50000 AOA
1000 EGP18,967.00000 AOA
2000 EGP37,934.00000 AOA
5000 EGP94,835.00000 AOA
10000 EGP189,670.00000 AOA