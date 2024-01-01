10 thousand Egyptian pounds to Angolan kwanzas

Convert EGP to AOA at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = Kz18.87 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:57
EGP to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AOA
1 EGP to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.932219.9322
Low18.848317.9791
Average19.166118.8771
Change-2.14%2.93%
1 EGP to AOA stats

The performance of EGP to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.9322 and a 30 day low of 18.8483. This means the 30 day average was 19.1661. The change for EGP to AOA was -2.14.

The performance of EGP to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.9322 and a 90 day low of 17.9791. This means the 90 day average was 18.8771. The change for EGP to AOA was 2.93.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 EGP18.87200 AOA
5 EGP94.36000 AOA
10 EGP188.72000 AOA
20 EGP377.44000 AOA
50 EGP943.60000 AOA
100 EGP1,887.20000 AOA
250 EGP4,718.00000 AOA
500 EGP9,436.00000 AOA
1000 EGP18,872.00000 AOA
2000 EGP37,744.00000 AOA
5000 EGP94,360.00000 AOA
10000 EGP188,720.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Egyptian Pound
1 AOA0.05299 EGP
5 AOA0.26494 EGP
10 AOA0.52989 EGP
20 AOA1.05977 EGP
50 AOA2.64943 EGP
100 AOA5.29886 EGP
250 AOA13.24715 EGP
500 AOA26.49430 EGP
1000 AOA52.98860 EGP
2000 AOA105.97720 EGP
5000 AOA264.94300 EGP
10000 AOA529.88600 EGP