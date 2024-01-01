5 Angolan kwanzas to Czech korunas

Convert AOA to CZK at the real exchange rate

5 aoa
0.12 czk

Kz1.000 AOA = Kč0.02457 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:48
AOA to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CZK
1 AOA to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02610.0271
Low0.02430.0243
Average0.02530.0261
Change-5.87%-7.34%
1 AOA to CZK stats

The performance of AOA to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0261 and a 30 day low of 0.0243. This means the 30 day average was 0.0253. The change for AOA to CZK was -5.87.

The performance of AOA to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0271 and a 90 day low of 0.0243. This means the 90 day average was 0.0261. The change for AOA to CZK was -7.34.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Czech Republic Koruna
1 AOA0.02457 CZK
5 AOA0.12287 CZK
10 AOA0.24573 CZK
20 AOA0.49147 CZK
50 AOA1.22867 CZK
100 AOA2.45733 CZK
250 AOA6.14333 CZK
500 AOA12.28665 CZK
1000 AOA24.57330 CZK
2000 AOA49.14660 CZK
5000 AOA122.86650 CZK
10000 AOA245.73300 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Angolan Kwanza
1 CZK40.69460 AOA
5 CZK203.47300 AOA
10 CZK406.94600 AOA
20 CZK813.89200 AOA
50 CZK2,034.73000 AOA
100 CZK4,069.46000 AOA
250 CZK10,173.65000 AOA
500 CZK20,347.30000 AOA
1000 CZK40,694.60000 AOA
2000 CZK81,389.20000 AOA
5000 CZK203,473.00000 AOA
10000 CZK406,946.00000 AOA