نحن الدولار إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history

The exchange rate for نحن الدولار إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ٦١٣٫٤٨٣ today, reflecting a 0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of نحن الدولار has remained relatively stable, with a 0.107% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of نحن الدولار إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ٦١٤٫٣٢٤ on 21-06-2024 and a low of ٦١٠٫١٤٦ on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.299% increase in value.