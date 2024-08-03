US dollar to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 601.202 today, reflecting a 0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.503% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 608.534 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 600.537 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.550% decrease in value.