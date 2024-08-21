Tongan paʻanga إلى Cfa franc beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Tongan paʻanga إلى Cfa franc beac is currently ٢٥١٫٥١٦ today, reflecting a -0.738% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Tongan paʻanga has remained relatively stable, with a 0.466% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Tongan paʻanga إلى Cfa franc beac has fluctuated between a high of ٢٥٥٫٨٩٧ on 21-08-2024 and a low of ٢٥٠٫٠٥٤ on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-08-2024, with a 1.653% increase in value.