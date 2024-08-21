Tongan paʻanga إلى Cfa franc beac Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Tongan paʻanga إلى Cfa franc beac history summary. This is the Tongan paʻanga (TOP) إلى Cfa franc beac (XAF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of TOP and XAF historical data from 28-08-2019 to 28-08-2024.
لا يمكننا إرسال المال بين هذه العملات
نحن نعمل على ذلك. قم بالتسجيل للحصول على إشعار، وسوف نخبرك في أقرب وقت ممكن.
Tongan paʻanga إلى Cfa franc beac exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Tongan paʻanga إلى Cfa franc beac is currently ٢٥١٫٥١٦ today, reflecting a -0.738% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Tongan paʻanga has remained relatively stable, with a 0.466% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Tongan paʻanga إلى Cfa franc beac has fluctuated between a high of ٢٥٥٫٨٩٧ on 21-08-2024 and a low of ٢٥٠٫٠٥٤ on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-08-2024, with a 1.653% increase in value.
حذروا من سوء أسعار الصرف. وكثيراً ما تتحمل المصارف وموردو الخدمات التقليديون تكاليف إضافية تتقاضاها عن طريق رفع سعر الصرف. التكنولوجيا الذكية لدينا تعني أننا أكثر كفاءة - وهذا يعني أنك تحصل على معدل رائع. في كل مرة.
كيفية تحويل بانغا تونغي إلى فرنك وسط إفريقي
- 1
أدخل المبلغ الخاص بك
اكتب ببساطة في المربع مقدار ما تريد تحويله.
- 2
اختر عملاتك
انقر على القائمة المنسدلة لاختيار TOP في القائمة المنسدلة الأولى كعملة تريد تحويلها و XAF في الانخفاض الثاني كعملة تريد تحويلها إليها.
- 3
هذا هو
سيظهر لك محول العملة الخاص بنا معدل TOP الحالي إلى XAF وكيف تغير خلال اليوم أو الأسبوع أو الشهر الماضي.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.