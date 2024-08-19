Nepalese rupee إلى Zmw exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Nepalese rupee إلى Zmw is currently ٠٫١٩٥ today, reflecting a 0.729% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Nepalese rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.298% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Nepalese rupee إلى Zmw has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫١٩٦ on 19-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫١٩١ on 19-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-08-2024, with a -1.073% decrease in value.