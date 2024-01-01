Nepalese rupee إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Nepalese rupee إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ٤٫٣٩٥ today, reflecting a 0.334% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Nepalese rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.157% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Nepalese rupee إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ٤٫٤٤٧ on 16-08-2024 and a low of ٤٫٣٧٦ on 21-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-08-2024, with a -0.191% decrease in value.