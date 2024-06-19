اليورو لجزر فوكلاند exchange rate history

The exchange rate for اليورو لجزر فوكلاند is currently ٠٫٨٤٦ today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of اليورو has remained relatively stable, with a 0.238% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of اليورو لجزر فوكلاند has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٨٤٧ on 21-06-2024 and a low of ٠٫٨٤٣ on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.233% decrease in value.