اليورو لجزر فوكلاند Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the اليورو لجزر فوكلاند history summary. This is the اليورو (EUR) لجزر فوكلاند (FKP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of EUR and FKP historical data from 23-06-2019 to 23-06-2024.
اليورو لجزر فوكلاند exchange rate history
The exchange rate for اليورو لجزر فوكلاند is currently ٠٫٨٤٦ today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of اليورو has remained relatively stable, with a 0.238% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of اليورو لجزر فوكلاند has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٨٤٧ on 21-06-2024 and a low of ٠٫٨٤٣ on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.233% decrease in value.
حذروا من سوء أسعار الصرف. وكثيراً ما تتحمل المصارف وموردو الخدمات التقليديون تكاليف إضافية تتقاضاها عن طريق رفع سعر الصرف. التكنولوجيا الذكية لدينا تعني أننا أكثر كفاءة - وهذا يعني أنك تحصل على معدل رائع. في كل مرة.
كيفية تحويل يورو إلى جنيه جزر فوكلاند
- 1
أدخل المبلغ الخاص بك
اكتب ببساطة في المربع مقدار ما تريد تحويله.
- 2
اختر عملاتك
انقر على القائمة المنسدلة لاختيار EUR في القائمة المنسدلة الأولى كعملة تريد تحويلها و FKP في الانخفاض الثاني كعملة تريد تحويلها إليها.
- 3
هذا هو
سيظهر لك محول العملة الخاص بنا معدل EUR الحالي إلى FKP وكيف تغير خلال اليوم أو الأسبوع أو الشهر الماضي.
