Djiboutian franc إلى بيزو أوروغواي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى بيزو أوروغواي is currently ٠٫٢٢٦ today, reflecting a -0.097% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.901% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى بيزو أوروغواي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٢٢٩ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٢٢٦ on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a -0.701% decrease in value.