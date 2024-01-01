Djiboutian franc إلى الباهت التايلاندي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى الباهت التايلاندي is currently ٠٫١٩٧ today, reflecting a -0.354% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.769% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى الباهت التايلاندي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٢٠١ on 07-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫١٩٧ on 13-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.274% decrease in value.