Djiboutian franc إلى الدولار السنغافوري exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى الدولار السنغافوري is currently ٠٫٠٠٧ today, reflecting a -0.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.070% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى الدولار السنغافوري has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٠٧ on 07-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٠٧ on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 0.207% increase in value.