Djiboutian franc إلى الدوﻻرات الناميبية exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى الدوﻻرات الناميبية is currently ٠٫١٠٣ today, reflecting a -0.328% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -1.221% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى الدوﻻرات الناميبية has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫١٠٤ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫١٠٢ on 12-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.473% increase in value.