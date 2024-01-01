Djiboutian franc إلى اليورو exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى اليورو is currently ٠٫٠٠٥ today, reflecting a -0.188% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.204% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى اليورو has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٠٥ on 08-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٠٥ on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.284% increase in value.