Djiboutian franc إلى الدينار البحريني exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى الدينار البحريني is currently ٠٫٠٠٢ today, reflecting a -0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.010% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى الدينار البحريني has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٠٢ on 12-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٠٢ on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.133% decrease in value.