Djiboutian franc إلى فلورين أروبي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى فلورين أروبي is currently ٠٫٠١٠ today, reflecting a -0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.002% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى فلورين أروبي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠١٠ on 12-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠١٠ on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.133% decrease in value.