Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدينار التونسي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدينار التونسي is currently ٠٫٠٣٠ today, reflecting a -0.132% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a 0.004% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدينار التونسي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٣١ on 12-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٣٠ on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-08-2024, with a -0.309% decrease in value.