Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدولار النيوزيلندي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدولار النيوزيلندي is currently ٠٫٠١٦ today, reflecting a -0.272% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -1.786% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدولار النيوزيلندي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠١٧ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠١٦ on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a -0.523% decrease in value.