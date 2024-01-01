Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدرهم المغربي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدرهم المغربي is currently ٠٫٠٩٧ today, reflecting a -0.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.449% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدرهم المغربي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٩٧ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٩٧ on 12-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.232% decrease in value.