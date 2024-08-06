Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدينار الكويتي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدينار الكويتي is currently ٠٫٠٠٣ today, reflecting a 0.162% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a 0.037% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدينار الكويتي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٠٣ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٠٣ on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.199% decrease in value.