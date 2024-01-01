Cape Verdean escudo لجنيه جيرسي Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Cape Verdean escudo لجنيه جيرسي history summary. This is the Cape Verdean escudo (CVE) لجنيه جيرسي (JEP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of CVE and JEP historical data from 12-08-2019 to 12-08-2024.

1,000 cve
7.73 jep

Esc1.000 CVE = £0.007732 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at ١٢ أغسطس ٢٠٢٤

CVE إلى JEP مخطط التحويل

منذ دقيقة واحدة، 0
سعر الصرف الفعلي

Cape Verdean escudo لجنيه جيرسي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo لجنيه جيرسي is currently ٠٫٠٠٨ today, reflecting a 0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.302% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo لجنيه جيرسي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٠٨ on 08-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٠٨ on 12-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-08-2024, with a -0.260% decrease in value.

Top currencies on ١٢ أغسطس ٢٠٢٤

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09391.7351.5011.6590.94620.844
1 GBP1.16811.277107.1551.7541.9381.10524.348
1 USD0.9150.783183.9411.3741.5180.86619.073
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.227

مقارنة أسعار الصرف

كيفية تحويل إيسكودو جزر الرأس الأخضر إلى جنيه جيرزي

  • 1

    أدخل المبلغ الخاص بك

    اكتب ببساطة في المربع مقدار ما تريد تحويله.

  • 2

    اختر عملاتك

    انقر على القائمة المنسدلة لاختيار CVE في القائمة المنسدلة الأولى كعملة تريد تحويلها و JEP في الانخفاض الثاني كعملة تريد تحويلها إليها.

  • 3

    هذا هو

    سيظهر لك محول العملة الخاص بنا معدل CVE الحالي إلى JEP وكيف تغير خلال اليوم أو الأسبوع أو الشهر الماضي.

