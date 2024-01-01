Cape Verdean escudo إلى ريال برازيلي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo إلى ريال برازيلي is currently ٠٫٠٥٤ today, reflecting a 0.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -4.123% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo إلى ريال برازيلي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٥٧ on 05-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٥٤ on 12-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a -0.966% decrease in value.