دولار كندي إلى Cfa franc beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for دولار كندي إلى Cfa franc beac is currently ٤٤٦٫٧٦٩ today, reflecting a -0.278% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of دولار كندي has remained relatively stable, with a 0.280% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of دولار كندي إلى Cfa franc beac has fluctuated between a high of ٤٤٨٫٥٩٢ on 21-06-2024 and a low of ٤٤٤٫٧٦٩ on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.211% increase in value.