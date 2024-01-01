دولار كندي إلى الباهت التايلاندي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for دولار كندي إلى الباهت التايلاندي is currently ٢٦٫٧٩٥ today, reflecting a -0.159% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of دولار كندي has remained relatively stable, with a 0.071% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of دولار كندي إلى الباهت التايلاندي has fluctuated between a high of ٢٦٫٨٦١ on 24-06-2024 and a low of ٢٦٫٧١٧ on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.164% increase in value.