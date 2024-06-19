دولار كندي إلى جنيه غيرنسي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for دولار كندي إلى جنيه غيرنسي is currently ٠٫٥٧٧ today, reflecting a -0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of دولار كندي has remained relatively stable, with a 0.553% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of دولار كندي إلى جنيه غيرنسي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٥٧٨ on 21-06-2024 and a low of ٠٫٥٧٣ on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.228% decrease in value.