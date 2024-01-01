دولار كندي إلى اليورو exchange rate history

The exchange rate for دولار كندي إلى اليورو is currently ٠٫٦٨٢ today, reflecting a -0.095% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of دولار كندي has remained relatively stable, with a 0.401% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of دولار كندي إلى اليورو has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٦٨٤ on 21-06-2024 and a low of ٠٫٦٧٨ on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.212% increase in value.