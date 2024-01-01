دولار كندي إلى جنيه مصري exchange rate history

The exchange rate for دولار كندي إلى جنيه مصري is currently ٣٥٫٤٩٧ today, reflecting a 1.880% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of دولار كندي has remained relatively stable, with a 2.246% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of دولار كندي إلى جنيه مصري has fluctuated between a high of ٣٥٫٤٩٧ on 24-06-2024 and a low of ٣٤٫٦٦٠ on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.867% increase in value.