1 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Nigerian nairas

Convert CNY to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
207,643 ngn

1.00000 CNY = 207.64300 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Nigerian Naira
1 CNY207.64300 NGN
5 CNY1038.21500 NGN
10 CNY2076.43000 NGN
20 CNY4152.86000 NGN
50 CNY10382.15000 NGN
100 CNY20764.30000 NGN
250 CNY51910.75000 NGN
500 CNY103821.50000 NGN
1000 CNY207643.00000 NGN
2000 CNY415286.00000 NGN
5000 CNY1038215.00000 NGN
10000 CNY2076430.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NGN0.00482 CNY
5 NGN0.02408 CNY
10 NGN0.04816 CNY
20 NGN0.09632 CNY
50 NGN0.24080 CNY
100 NGN0.48160 CNY
250 NGN1.20399 CNY
500 NGN2.40798 CNY
1000 NGN4.81596 CNY
2000 NGN9.63192 CNY
5000 NGN24.07980 CNY
10000 NGN48.15960 CNY