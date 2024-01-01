10 thousand Nigerian nairas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert NGN to CNY at the real exchange rate

10,000 ngn
45.03 cny

₦1.000 NGN = ¥0.004503 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00480.0054
Low0.00440.0044
Average0.00450.0048
Change-5.06%-13.42%
View full history

1 NGN to CNY stats

The performance of NGN to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0048 and a 30 day low of 0.0044. This means the 30 day average was 0.0045. The change for NGN to CNY was -5.06.

The performance of NGN to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0054 and a 90 day low of 0.0044. This means the 90 day average was 0.0048. The change for NGN to CNY was -13.42.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NGN0.00450 CNY
5 NGN0.02251 CNY
10 NGN0.04503 CNY
20 NGN0.09005 CNY
50 NGN0.22513 CNY
100 NGN0.45026 CNY
250 NGN1.12565 CNY
500 NGN2.25130 CNY
1000 NGN4.50260 CNY
2000 NGN9.00520 CNY
5000 NGN22.51300 CNY
10000 NGN45.02600 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Nigerian Naira
1 CNY222.09400 NGN
5 CNY1,110.47000 NGN
10 CNY2,220.94000 NGN
20 CNY4,441.88000 NGN
50 CNY11,104.70000 NGN
100 CNY22,209.40000 NGN
250 CNY55,523.50000 NGN
500 CNY111,047.00000 NGN
1000 CNY222,094.00000 NGN
2000 CNY444,188.00000 NGN
5000 CNY1,110,470.00000 NGN
10000 CNY2,220,940.00000 NGN