Zambian kwacha to Russian rubles today

Convert ZMW to RUB at the real exchange rate

1000 zmw
3795.45 rub

1.00000 ZMW = 3.79545 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87181.08790.56291.492781.663220.962418.709
1 GBP1.1470511.24695103.8891.712441.907961.1039221.462
1 USD0.919850.801957183.31451.37331.53010.8854517.2116
1 INR0.01104210.009625660.012002710.01648330.01836540.01062780.206586

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Russian Ruble
1 ZMW3.79545 RUB
5 ZMW18.97725 RUB
10 ZMW37.95450 RUB
20 ZMW75.90900 RUB
50 ZMW189.77250 RUB
100 ZMW379.54500 RUB
250 ZMW948.86250 RUB
500 ZMW1897.72500 RUB
1000 ZMW3795.45000 RUB
2000 ZMW7590.90000 RUB
5000 ZMW18977.25000 RUB
10000 ZMW37954.50000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / ZMW
1 RUB0.26347 ZMW
5 RUB1.31737 ZMW
10 RUB2.63473 ZMW
20 RUB5.26946 ZMW
50 RUB13.17365 ZMW
100 RUB26.34730 ZMW
250 RUB65.86825 ZMW
500 RUB131.73650 ZMW
1000 RUB263.47300 ZMW
2000 RUB526.94600 ZMW
5000 RUB1317.36500 ZMW
10000 RUB2634.73000 ZMW