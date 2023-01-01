CFA francs BCEAO to CFA francs beac today

Convert XOF to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
1,021 xaf

1.00000 XOF = 1.02146 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:34
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / CFA Franc BEAC
1 XOF1.02146 XAF
5 XOF5.10730 XAF
10 XOF10.21460 XAF
20 XOF20.42920 XAF
50 XOF51.07300 XAF
100 XOF102.14600 XAF
250 XOF255.36500 XAF
500 XOF510.73000 XAF
1000 XOF1021.46000 XAF
2000 XOF2042.92000 XAF
5000 XOF5107.30000 XAF
10000 XOF10214.60000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 XAF0.97899 XOF
5 XAF4.89495 XOF
10 XAF9.78990 XOF
20 XAF19.57980 XOF
50 XAF48.94950 XOF
100 XAF97.89900 XOF
250 XAF244.74750 XOF
500 XAF489.49500 XOF
1000 XAF978.99000 XOF
2000 XAF1957.98000 XOF
5000 XAF4894.95000 XOF
10000 XAF9789.90000 XOF